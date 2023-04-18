How Jamie Foxx’s Family Has Supported Him Following Health Scare

The actor was hospitalized on April 11, 2023.

Actor Jamie Foxx is still recovering after last week's "medical complication," but he's been lucky enough to have his family by his side.

A source close to the actor told Entertainment Tonight, "Jamie is doing OK, thankfully. He's recovering and has been surrounded by his family."

The Baby Driver star was hospitalized on Tuesday, April 11 following an undisclosed "medical complication," as announced by his daughter, Corinne. The actress didn't elaborate beyond sharing, "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

At the time, she added, "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," going on to request privacy for herself, her father, and the rest of their family. "Much love, the Foxx family."

His celebrity friends banded together to send their support while Foxx focused on recovering, but days later, the actor was still hospitalized and undergoing testing and observation.

Prior to his hospitalization in Georgia, Foxx was working on wrapping up Netflix's Back in Action, which was and still is scheduled to complete filming this week. Production was suspended last Tuesday, but resumed the following day, with Cameron Diaz spotted back on set earlier today, April 18.

It's unclear how much Foxx had left to film or if he will return to complete his scenes, but his stunt double, Travis Parker, has also been spotted on set filling in for him in the meantime.

Back in Action doesn't currently have a confirmed release date, but if it wraps as scheduled, we can likely expect to see it hit the streamer late this year or early next.