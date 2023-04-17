Georgia’s rule airports will get $3.4 million in federal funding

The Gist: Georgia Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have secured $3.4 million in federal funding for Georgia’s rural airports, highlighting their commitment to the state’s aviation economy.
What Happened?: The Federal Aviation Administration granted $3.4 million to 13 rural airports in Georgia, following last month’s announcement of a $1.5 million federal grant. This funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, championed by both senators.
By The Numbers:
- 13 airports will receive funding
- $3.4 million in total federal grants
- Last month, an additional $1.5 million grant was announced
Why It Matters: Rural airports play a vital role in connecting communities and driving economic growth. These investments will improve safety, efficiency, and mobility for Georgia residents and support the aviation industry.
What’s Next?: Georgia airports, including Henry Tift Myers Airport in Tifton, will use the funds for projects such as installing a single pump fuel facility, rehabilitating runway lighting, constructing new taxiways and runways, building new hangar space, and enhancing accessibility.
