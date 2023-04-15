Kerry Washington, LeBron James and More Send Jamie Foxx Well Wishes Amid ‘Medical Complication’

The actor suffered an undisclosed emergency earlier this week.

Jamie Foxx's famous friends are rallying behind him as he recovers from an unspecified "medical complication" that occurred on April 11.

His fellow celebrities have taken to Twitter and Instagram to shower the actor with their love and prayers as he gets better.

LeBron James tweeted the Django Unchained star, writing, in part, "Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER!" along with several prayer hand and sparkling star emojis.

Kerry Washington, who played Foxx's wife in the films Ray and Django Unchained, and Foxx's longtime friend Garcelle Beauvais both shared "appreciation posts" for him on Instagram, with the former writing, "Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾," and the latter, "J I love you so much !!! I want & need you to get better soon 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 sending you light love and prayers."

David Alan Grier also took to Twitter with a photo of Foxx, writing, "I’m praying for you Jamie Foxx. Get well soon!"

Foxx, 55, was hospitalized following a health scare earlier this week, which his daughter, Corinne Foxx, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline, described as a "medical complication," though he is already on the road to recovery, according to a statement she issued via Instagram.

"From the Foxx family: We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she wrote. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

She went on to thank fans for their prayers and respect of the family's privacy at this time.

A source close to the situation told CNN today, April 14, that Foxx remains hospitalized in Georgia, where he was shooting the Netflix flick Back in Action. “They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened,” they told the publication.

According to another source, the film has resumed production and is expected to complete next week. Though, it's unclear if Foxx will be returning to set before then. Photographers captured his stunt double, Travis Parker, filling in for him in the meantime.