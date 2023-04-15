Jennifer Garner’s Net Worth in 2023 Packs a Punch

The star's pockets are even deeper than her famous dimples.

Jennifer Garner has gone from TV actor to blockbuster movie headliner over the course of her decades-long career, and she has the massive net worth to prove it. Let's take a closer look at how much the Alias star, who recently made her highly anticipated return to television with The Last Thing He Told Me on Apple TV+, has earned over the years.

Here is all you need to know about Jennifer Garner’s net worth.

How did Jennifer Garner become famous?

Fans may be surprised to learn that Jennifer Garner made her professional onscreen acting debut in the 1995 TV miniseries Zoya, based on the Danielle Steel novel. She had various roles in film and television over the next few years, culminating in a fateful casting in 1998 in the WB series Felicity, from a then-unknown J.J. Abrams. Garner played the girlfriend of Scott Foley’s character, who would go on to become her first husband.

In 2000, Abrams cast Garner in the role that would make her a star: Sydney Bristow on ABC’s Alias, which ran from 2001 to 2006. Though only earning moderate ratings, Alias made headlines for its spy-drama action, and Garner’s performance earned her a Golden Globe, among other accolades.

Garner’s star power from Alias led to her landing the female-lead role in 2003’s Daredevil opposite her future second husband, Ben Affleck, as well as her own spinoff sequel, 2005’s Elektra. She further established herself as a movie star with a widely praised turn in the romantic comedy 13 Going on 30. With these successes, Garner had found fame in both television and movies.

What is Jennifer Garner's net worth in 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, in 2023 Jennifer Garner has a net worth of $80 million. Garner has earned this major bank account through her success as an actor/voice actor, TV and film producer, TV director, highly coveted spokesperson and all around businessperson. However, Garner is mainly known for her acting work in film and TV.

How much does Jennifer Garner make a year?

It has been reported that Jennifer Garner earns upwards of $10 million each year. However, this amount will definitely vary depending on how many projects she undertakes annually, and how successful and lucrative they are.

How much does Jennifer Garner make per movie?

Jennifer Garner, as with most actors, does not have a set salary that she earns per movie. Instead, her salary tends to depend on the project’s budget and the size of her role. However, she does tend to earn in the single-digit millions for her film roles, from around $5 million to $7 million.

How much did Jennifer Garner get paid for Alias?

Jennifer Garner began her time on Alias earning $40,000 per episode, with an average of 22 episodes per season. This means she earned around $880,000 for the first season of the spy drama. By the fifth and final season, Garner was earning $150,000 per episode, which would net her $3.3 million per season. All in all, Garner likely earned at least $9 million from her per episode salary alone, not including royalties or bonuses.

How much did Jennifer Garner make for Juno?

Jennifer Garner at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Juno' in 2007. Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jennifer Garner reportedly took a cut to her upfront payment for her role in 2007’s Juno in exchange for a percentage of the film’s box office gross profits. This makes a lot of sense as Juno was an indie movie with an estimated budget of $7.5 million. As the film was a big hit, grossing over $232 million worldwide, Garner likely earned a pretty penny when all was said and done.

How much did Jennifer Garner get paid for Peppermint?

It is not public knowledge how much Jennifer Garner was paid for her leading role in 2018’s Peppermint, which was billed as her return to action roles. Given that the film had an estimated budget of $25 million, it's likely Garner was paid in the single-digit millions. It is also not known whether she had negotiated a percentage of the film’s box office profits into her contract in addition to her upfront payment.

How much did Jennifer Garner make for Yes Day?

Jennifer Garner has not publicly revealed how much she was paid for the 2021 Netflix comedy Yes Day. As it was a family movie for the streamer, it is likely the budget was not of blockbuster proportions.

Garner also acted as a producer on the film, which she talked about to Vogue. “I was passionate about making sure that the script had the relationships [in the family] right. For example, early on, in the writer Justin [Malen’s draft], the relationship between the mom and the teenage daughter was very fraught and there was a lot of nastiness. I said, ‘It’s not about that—it’s about the natural heartbreak of someone growing up and how you have to recalibrate your relationship.’ He knocked it out of the park, because those moments in the film just kill me.”

How much did Jennifer Garner get paid for The Adam Project?

Jennifer Garner continued her relationship with Netflix when she appeared in the streamer’s 2022 family action film The Adam Project. The movie had an estimated budget of a whopping $116 million. However, Garner has remained tight-lipped publicly when it comes to how much she earned on the film. It is very likely she earned in the single-digit millions for the movie, as that is her typical film salary range.

Garner paid tribute to the movie when it released in a sweet Instagram post.

How much does Jennifer Garner make from Neutrogena?

Jennifer Garner has had a contract as a spokesperson for Neutrogena for around 15 years, as of October 2022. It is not public knowledge how much she is paid for this contract, however it has been estimated she earns $10 million to $15 million per five-year contract for her work as a spokesperson. That would mean she has earned around $30 million to $45 million for her ongoing relationship with the beauty care brand all these years.

In addition to being a spokesperson for Neutrogena, Garner has spoken about being an avid user. “I was nervous about using retinol around my eye, but I've worked with Neutrogena for 15 years," she's said. "I trust their science, and ophthalmologists say it's OK. So I'm good to go. I have noticed a difference. It erases the harshness of the new lines I have around my eyes.”

How much does Jennifer Garner make from Capital One commercials?

Jennifer Garner also has a deal with Capital One as a spokesperson, which includes appearing in commercials for the bank. The terms of Garner’s contract with Capital One have not been made public—however, a high-profile spokesperson like the Daredevil actress most times is not paid per commercial. Instead, she likely has a contract that covers a number of commercials per a period of years, in addition to other media like online ads. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Garner’s deals with Capital One as well as Mercedes likely operate under a 5-year contract that pays her around $15 million to $20 million in total, which would equal around $3 million to $4 million a year.

