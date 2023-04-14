The Script Guitarist Mark Sheehan Dead at 46

The Irish band's co-founder passed away on April 14.

Mark Sheehan, The Script co-founding member and guitarist, has died. He was 46.

In a statement on Instagram, the band confirmed, "Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

The musician is survived by his wife Renna Sheehan and their three children.

Sheehan formed The Script with frontman Danny O'Donoghue and drummer Glen Power in 2001. The band released their self-titled debut LP in 2008, which debuted at #1 on the UK album chart.

Many celebrities offered their condolences to the band and Sheehan's loved ones.

"I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending much love and peace to you guys. He was an amazing guy. A true gentleman. And will be missed terribly," Gavin DeGraw wrote in response to the news.

John Barrowman commented, "Oh no, so very sad. ❤️ to you and his family."

Hozier added, "So saddened to hear about this. Thinking of you all and of Mark’s family right now and sending love. Sincere condolences to you all."

John and Edward Grimes, who perform under the duo Jedward, issued a joint message, writing, "Everyone in the Irish music industry and worldwide mourn your loss RIP Mark such a talented musician from The Script one of the most iconic Irish groups of our generation ❤️🇮🇪☘️."

Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore wrote, "Thinking of you all at this time. Mark was one of the nicest and most talented men you could meet x."

Mary Lambert commented, "Oh, I'm so, so sad to hear this. My heart goes out to y'all. Mark was a blessing on this earth."

