Six arrested in Butts County drug bust

Six people were arrested last night in a significant drug bust at a residence in Jackson, following a patrol led by Sheriff Gary Long and his deputies.

The suspects, who Long says were on parole for the sale of cocaine, are expected to return to the state prison system.

According to Long, the deputies encountered a large group of people at the residence and subsequently conducted a search. The search resulted in the seizure of a substantial amount of crack cocaine, marijuana, cash, and firearms.

Long praised his deputies for their dedication to serving the community, stating, “I could not be more proud and blessed to have such well-trained, hard-charging deputies serving the great people of this community.” He added that after 27 years in the profession, he believes the department has “the best deputies this state has to offer.”

As spring arrives, Sheriff Long issued a stern warning to criminals in the county, vowing to continue cracking down on illegal activities. “We are more determined today than we have ever been before to either put you in jail or run you clear out of this county,” he said.

Sheriff Long emphasized that it is an honor and privilege to serve as the sheriff and to lead the dedicated men and women in the department.