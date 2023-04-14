Jones County deputy charged with sexual exploitation of children

A deputy from Jones County has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children, following the execution of a search warrant at his residence in Jones County.

According to the GBI, 42-year-old Kevin Harden, of Gray, faces two counts of sexual exploitation of children for possession of child pornography and two counts of sexual exploitation of children for distribution of child pornography.

On April 13, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, working with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI Milledgeville Regional Investigative Office, executed the search warrant.

The investigation began after the Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip involved the possession of explicit child sexual abuse material traced to a resident of Jones County.

During the search, agents and digital forensic investigators from the GBI seized electronic devices containing child sexual abuse material. Harden was subsequently arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Upon discovering Harden’s employment as a deputy sheriff with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the department immediately terminated him.

Brian Johnston, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge and Commander of the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, emphasized that “the sexual exploitation of children will not be tolerated at any level, particularly from those in law enforcement who are sworn to protect.” He commended Jones County Sheriff R.N. “Butch” Reece and his department for their assistance in the investigation and dedication to holding Harden accountable for his actions.