Shooting suspects on the loose in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a shooting incident that occurred on March 25.

At about 1:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot near Garden Glade Lane in DeKalb County. Upon arrival, they found an adult Black male lying at the intersection of Garden Glade Lane and Garden Trail.

Video footage from a nearby Ring camera captured the two suspects fleeing the scene on foot.

The DeKalb County Police Department has released images of the suspects and is urging anyone with information about their identities or the incident to contact the Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.

As the investigation continues, authorities are asking the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or individuals matching the suspects’ descriptions.