Drew Barrymore’s First Shave in Months Interrupted by Fire Alarm in Hilarious Video

Her first time shaving in three months didn’t go as planned.

Drew Barrymore continues to prove how relatable she is.

The actress and talk show host documented her home alarm going off right when she was shaving in the shower.

“I was so excited for finally shaving after three months but the house alarm is going off so…,” she began in the video shared on Instagram.

She then filmed herself standing outside the bathroom—shaving cream still smeared on her underarms—as she waited for the alarm to shut off, shaking her head is dismay.

At the end of the video, she sighed in relief, simply announcing “It’s fixed” before returning to the bathroom.

Unfortunately, the disturbance was enough to completely ruin her bath time.

“Well, that bath is just…over,” she said, looking at the now-cooler water.

“I did get to shave, though,” she added. “In stress, and duress, and panic, but I got it done. So joke‘s on you, house alarm!”

Celebrities chimed in with their support for Barrymore’s hilarious shaving journey.

“Yes! You got it done 😍 that’s all that matters,” wrote Chloe Bailey.

Natasha Lyonne kept her comment short yet expressive with emojis, writing, ” 🔥🔥 .”

While the alarm’s disturbance was the focus of the video, fans could relate to Barrymore putting off shaving till it’s warm out.

One fan wrote, “This would 100% happen to me. 😂 I hate shaving, and put it off as long as possible.”

Another fan added, “How can anyone relate any more to @drewbarrymore don’t shave for 3 months #MyHero #ItsWintercalmdown.”

Fans also remarked that the actress’ bathroom looks surprisingly average.

“She’s so stunning and her bathroom is so…normal??!! I was expecting some gigantic freestanding tub embossed with gold or something,” wrote a fan.

A different fan commented, “Why do I love that you just have a regular bathtub and not 1000 ft.² bathroom?”

As one comment noted, we love of a “humble queen.”

