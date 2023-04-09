So, What’s the Deal With the ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series?

Attention, Potterheads! A return to Hogwarts could be in our future. A source with knowledge of the matter tells Parade that Warner Bros. Discovery is in talks for a Harry Potter series. The TV series would be a Max Originals deal.

Bloomberg first reported news of the potential show on April 3. The report came months after Warner Bros. Television Group CEO Channing Dungey told Variety that there was a “tremendous amount of ambition” for a Harry Potter TV series.

J. K. Rowling‘s Harry Potter books have previously been adapted for the big screen with Daniel Radcliffe playing the title character in all eight films. The hit franchise also starred Emma Watson as Hermione Granger and Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley.

Before the Wizarding World of Harry Potter possibly heads to the small screen, here is everything that’s been reported about the potential Harry Potter series…

When will the Harry Potter series be released?

A deal for the series has not yet been reached, so fans will have to wait on a release date.

Related: Harry Potter Trivia: 50 Fun Facts About the Wizarding World

How to watch the Harry Potter series

The Harry Potter series would be a Max Original deal. According to Bloomberg, the company is hoping that the Harry Potter series “can be one cornerstone of a new streaming strategy.” CNBC reported in December 2022 that Warner Bros. Discovery planned on merging its HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services in the spring.

Related: 30 Harry Potter Spells That We’ll Carry With Us—Always

What will the Harry Potter series be about?

Sources told Bloomberg that each season of the potential series would be based on one of the seven Harry Potter books: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Will J.K. Rowling be involved in the Harry Potter series?

J.K. Rowling, who penned the Harry Potter books, will reportedly be involved in the TV series. However, individuals told Bloomberg that the author will “not run the show day to day or serve as its primary creator.”

Who will be in the Harry Potter series?

Only time will tell who will be heading to the Wizarding World if a deal is reached!

How can I watch the Harry Potter movies?

Until the Harry Potter series is officially confirmed, fans can tune into the eight films on HBO Max and Peacock.

Next, Rumored ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Conjures Up Mixed Reactions From Fans