The 12 All-time Best Baked Ham Recipes for Easter and Beyond

Holidays are a pretty good reason for serving up a baked ham, but you should also try baking a ham if you’re having people over for dinner. They’re so easy to make, they feed a lot of people, they’re quite elegant and ham leftovers are awesome! With the holidays (like Easter) approaching rather quickly, consider a ham with a simple glaze as the perfect dish for your holiday dinner with the family.

Best Baked Ham Recipes

In this collection, you’ll find recipes for Brown Sugar Glazed Ham (very much a classic that turns out perfect every time), Bourbon Orange Glazed Ham (if you want to booze up your ham), Peach and Ginger Glazed Honey Ham (a sweet variety), Sticky Glazed Asian Ham (for something a little different) and many more ideas. You’re bound to find a recipe that’s perfect for your guests in this tasty bunch.

These are all honey-baked hams in the oven using a classic spiral ham that you purchase at the market and most of them involve a simple-to-make glaze that turns plain ham into something special.

Apricot Glazed Ham

Jocelyn Ruggiero

No matter the size of your holiday gathering may be small this year, but you can still impress your family (or roommates) with a deliciously sweet Apricot Ham Glaze.

Get the recipe: Apricot Glazed Ham

Maple-Bourbon Glazed Ham Recipe

Parade

Try this amazing maple bourbon glazed ham and you will not be disappointed.

Get the recipe: Maple-Bourbon Glazed Ham Recipe

Brown Sugar Glazed Ham

Recipe Girl

This ham is simply roasted in the oven and a sweet glaze is brushed on toward the end of baking. It turns out so perfectly!

Get the recipe: Brown Sugar Glazed Ham

Cranberry Dijon Glazed Ham

The Food Charlatan

This recipe uses fresh cranberries, meaning it’s perfect for the holiday season! We also love the zing that the Dijon mustard adds too.

Get the recipe: Cranberry Dijon Glazed Ham

Brown Sugar Bourbon Pineapple Glazed Ham

Melissa’s Southern Style Kitchen

This kicked-up Brown Sugar Bourbon Pineapple Glazed Ham is packed with sweet and spicy flavors.

Get the recipe: Brown Sugar Bourbon Pineapple Glazed Ham

Bourbon Orange Glazed Ham

The Chunky Chef

No more boring, flavorless hams for you. This bourbon, mustard and orange glazed ham is amazingly flavorful, beautifully marbled and has a sticky glaze that is out of this world!

Get the recipe: Bourbon Orange Glazed Ham

Peach and Ginger Glazed Ham

Miss In The Kitchen

This Peach and Ginger Glazed Ham is going to steal the show at your next holiday dinner, with a tried-and-true four-ingredient glaze that couldn’t be any easier.

Get the recipe: Peach and Ginger Glazed Ham

Bourbon Honey Baked Ham

The Suburban Soap Box

This easy-to-make Bourbon Honey Baked Ham is dripping with flavor, lightly spiced with a burst of bourbon and honey glaze.

Get the recipe: Bourbon Honey Baked Ham

Sticky Glazed Ham

Foodie Crush

The recipe makes quite a bit of glaze, but don’t waste it all on the basting of the ham. Save some for dipping, it’s the best part.

Get the recipe: Sticky Glazed Ham

Tangerine Glazed Ham

Dinners Dishes And Desserts

Baked Ham with a Tangerine Glaze is a delicious oven-baked ham with a sweet tangerine glaze. Perfect for any Easter or Christmas table.

Get the recipe: Tangerine Glazed Ham

Riesling Peach Glazed Ham

Real Housemoms

Riesling Peach Glazed Ham is perfect for a big family gathering! The flavors are incredible! Everyone is sure to enjoy this mouth-watering ham!

Get the recipe: Riesling Peach Glazed Ham

Southern Honey Glazed Ham

Flavorite

Succulent and full of flavor, this Southern Honey Glazed Ham is the perfect centerpiece for any holiday feast.

Get the recipe: Southern Honey Glazed Ham