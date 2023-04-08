Early morning cop attack ends in police shooting in Atlanta

The Gist: An early morning police shooting in Atlanta has left one man injured and one officer hurt.

What Happened?: The GBI is now investigating a Saturday morning shooting involving an Atlanta police officer. The incident led to a man being hospitalized with a gunshot wound, while the officer suffered face and head injuries.

The man who was shot has been identified as 39-year-old Jamario Duffy of Stone Mountain.

By The Numbers:

Time of incident: 3:56 a.m.

Address: 1120 North Avenue NW

Officer-involved shootings investigated by GBI this year: 28

Details: Atlanta Police responded to a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle at the City of Atlanta Public Works building. On arrival, they found a Ford F-250 that had crashed into a guard shack. Jamario Duffy, the unresponsive driver, was discovered inside the truck.

According to police, when an officer tried to make contact, Duffy attacked, leading to the officer shooting him.

What’s Next?: The GBI will complete its investigation and forward the case file to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

