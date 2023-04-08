15-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Macon

MACON — A 15-year-old Macon resident, Ozias Gore, was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting that took place in the 5900 block of Bloomfield Road just before 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a person shot at the scene. Upon arrival, they found Gore unresponsive.

According to the Sheriff’s office, reports indicate a vehicle drove by the residence on Bloomfield Road and multiple shots were fired.

Gore was taken to Navicent Health, where he was pronounced dead by staff. Coroner Leon Jones confirmed that next of kin has been notified. No other injuries were reported during the incident.

At this time, there is no further information on the suspect or suspects involved. The information provided is preliminary and could change as the investigation progresses.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. The investigation is ongoing.