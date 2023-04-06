Look: Embarrassing Putt At The Masters Is Going Viral Today

We’ve only seen a few golfers step foot onto the Augusta green for the Masters this morning, but right now we have a strong contender for the most embarrassing putt of the entire tournament.

On the par-four third hole, Min Woo Lee was just outside the green and 25 feet away from the hole on his second stroke. But when he hit the ball with his putt, the ball traveled only a handful of yards.

The crowd on hole three was stunned silent while Lee let out a very visible sigh of frustration. He was ultimately forced to settle for a bogey.

The clip has been going viral as golf fans became gutted for the 24-year-old Australian. Some feel it might be time to rip up their tickets on him pulling off the win now, while others think he’s just getting the bad holes out early:

At least he can laugh it off https://t.co/6vcUdcLfyQ pic.twitter.com/MoNuLlUY7X — Pat Mayo (@ThePME) April 6, 2023

“Oh my lord, I just watched this after I saw him drive the fringe thinking birdie at worst. Let’s get them out of the way now Min Woo, please,” one user replied.

“Four putt from 25 feet. Smart to get the bad ones out of the way early,” Pat Mayo wrote.

“The ole 4 putt,” a third lamented.

Last year Min Woo Lee finished 14th in his Masters debut. With his recent form, a similar finish is certainly in the cards – just so long as he can avoid embarrassing putts like that one.