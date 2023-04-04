Police search for hit-and-run driver who injured a pedestrian in Gwinnett

Gwinnett County police are searching for the driver of a 2016-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries on Kilcrease Road.

On March 27, at about 8:45 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run call at the intersection of Kilcrease Road and Silver Oak Drive.

Bee Moua, a 33-year-old man from Dacula, was found in a ditch along Kilcrease Road. The duration of Moua’s presence in the ditch before the incident remains unknown.

Investigators believe a Hyundai Santa Fe struck Moua while he was walking on Kilcrease Road.

According to police, the driver failed to stop after hitting Moua, but vehicle parts were found at the scene. Moua was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition with severe injuries.

The Gwinnett Police Accident Investigation Unit is urging witnesses to come forward with any information that may help locate the driver. They can contact the unit via email at pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com or by phone at 678-442-5653.

To provide information anonymously, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 23-0023567.