Lithonia man arrested after fatal shootout

Kali Smith, a 42-year-old resident of Lithonia, was arrested in connection with the March 29, shootout that left 21-year-old Torey Shepherd dead.

The fatal confrontation took place on Kelly Street in Lithonia, where an argument escalated into a deadly exchange of gunfire, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith, the suspect in the case, was found at a Laguna Drive address in Decatur and taken into custody without incident.

Charged with malice murder and aggravated assault, Smith is currently being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail. As the investigation into the circumstances of the shooting continues, more information will be released to the public.