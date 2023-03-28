Meet Woodstock’s new fire chief Shane Dobson

WOODSTOCK — Shane Dobson, a seasoned firefighter with 30 years of experience, is set to return to his roots as the new Fire Chief for the City of Woodstock.

Dobson, who began his firefighting career with Woodstock in 1993, will assume his new position with Woodstock Fire & Rescue on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Before accepting this role, Chief Dobson served as the Deputy Fire Chief for Administration with the City of Roswell Fire Department. His extensive experience also includes positions as Battalion Chief and Deputy Chief of Operations at Dekalb Fire and Rescue, where he ultimately held the rank of Deputy Fire Chief for Professional Services & Training in 2021.

Reflecting on his return to Woodstock, Dobson said, “The Woodstock Fire Department has a long and rich history of which I was privileged to be a part early in my career. The City made a lasting impression on me personally and professionally, as it ultimately influenced my career and my successes. I consider it a privilege to represent the department and take it to the next level.”

Dobson’s impressive educational background includes a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Management and Leadership from Reinhardt University. He earned an associate degree in Fire Science Technology from West Georgia Technical College and an Intermediate Emergency Medical Technician Certificate from Chattahoochee Technical College. He has received both his Chief Fire Officer Designation (CFO) from the Center for Public Safety Excellence and his Georgia Chief Fire Officer Certification from the Georgia Fire Chiefs Association.