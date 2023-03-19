Don’t forget to vote in Mableton’s first election

1 min read
Rob Crandall / Shutterstock.com

Mableton residents gear up to cast their votes in the city’s first-ever mayoral and city council election on Tuesday, March 21. Voters must visit their designated polling stations, which can be found on the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page (mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/) under the “My Districts and Elected Officials” tab.

Key points:


  • Locate your assigned polling place on the My Voter Page
  • Absentee ballots accepted via drop boxes or hand delivery at the Main Elections Office
  • Deadline for absentee ballots: 7 p.m., March 21
  • Main Elections Office: 995 Roswell Street, Marietta
  • Questions? Call 770-528-2581 or email electionsinfo@cobbcounty.org

Remember to exercise your civic duty and participate in Mableton’s historic election.