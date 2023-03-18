Atlanta opens warming centers ahead of freezing temperatures

ATLANTA — In response to the plunging temperatures expected tonight, the city of Atlanta will open two warming centers to provide shelter for those in need. The centers will open at 8 p.m. tonight and remain operational until 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The locations of the warming centers are:

Old Adamsville Recreation Center, located at 340 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Central Park, situated at 400 Merritts Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.

To ensure accessibility, the city will provide transportation to both warming centers starting at 8:00 p.m. Buses will depart from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW. Return transportation will be available upon the deactivation of the centers on Sunday morning.

The activation of these warming centers may be subject to change based on updated weather forecasts and the needs of the community. Atlanta residents are advised to stay tuned for updates and adjust their plans accordingly.