What happened in March in Georgia history?

Georgia has a rich and diverse history, with many significant events taking place throughout the month of March. Here are the top 10 most important events that occurred in Georgia during this month in state history.

In 1540: Hernando de Soto and his army reached the southern border of what is now Georgia. This marked the first European exploration of the region, paving the way for future European settlements.

In 1734: The first group of Salzburgers, German-speaking Protestants, arrived in Savannah. They founded the town of Ebenezer, adding to the cultural diversity of the early colonies.

In 1776: During the Revolutionary War, British warships seized rice-laden merchant ships in the Battle of the Rice Boats. This battle highlighted Georgia’s strategic importance and its role in supplying the Continental Army with food.

In 1842: Crawford Long performed the first surgical procedure using an anesthetic in Jackson County. This groundbreaking event revolutionized the field of medicine, making surgeries less painful and dangerous for patients.

In 1859: Just two years before the start of the Civil War, the largest sale of human beings in the history of the United States occurred when Pierce Mease Butler sold 429 enslaved people in Savannah. This event stands as a stark reminder of the atrocities committed during the era of slavery in Georgia.

In 1888: John Stith Pemberton filed papers for the incorporation of the Coca-Cola Company. Coca-Cola has since become an iconic American brand, with its headquarters in Atlanta.

In 1889: Construction of the gold-domed state capitol building was completed. The capitol building is an important symbol of Georgia’s government and history.

In 1912: Eighteen girls held the first Girl Scouts meeting at the home of Juliette Gordon Low in Savannah. The Girl Scouts organization has since become a prominent and influential group dedicated to the empowerment and development of young women.

In 1922: WSB, the first commercial radio station in the South, began broadcasting on March 15, under the ownership of the Atlanta Journal. This development marked the beginning of a new era in media and communication in the region.

In 1960: Students from Atlanta’s historically Black colleges and universities organized a series of sit-ins around the city to protest segregation. These courageous acts contributed to the growing momentum of the Civil Rights Movement.

These events, among others, have helped to shape the history of Georgia and the United States. They serve as a testament to the resilience, innovation, and spirit of the people who call Georgia home.