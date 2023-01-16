Georgia’s gas tax is back and drivers are feeling it at the pump

Georgia gas price average increased at the pump compared to a week ago.

Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.06 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 25 cents more than a week ago, 24 cents more than a month ago, and 5 cents less than this time last year.

It now costs $45.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week, drivers are paying 75 cents less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.

“Gas prices continue to rise across the U.S., but for the past 10 months Georgians were paying under $3.00 a gallon for gas due to suspension of the state’s gas tax,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Now that the gas tax has been reinstated, pump prices have increased. Unfortunately, we can’t predict how high gas prices will rise, however we are 24 cents less than the national average which sits at $3.30.”

Regional Prices:

Atlanta: $3.05

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($3.16), Savannah ($3.14) and Valdosta ($3.13).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.99), Warner Robins ($2.98) and Rome ($2.96).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.30 $3.29 $3.28 $3.19 $3.30 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $3.06 $3.05 $2.81 $2.82 $3.11 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the Fuel Price Finder .

. Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers