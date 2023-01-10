Is your home safe from a winter rat invasion?

Rats are predicted to plague Georgia homes in the fourth week of January as they seek shelter from freezing temperatures.

Pest control experts at The Pest Dude have predicted that rodent activity in homes across Georgia is due to pick up following freezing temperatures over the past month, and as the second half of January is typically the coldest in the year. The increase in rat invasions is caused by the animals seeking warmer sheltered spaces, such as attics and basements, to escape the harsh temperatures of winter.

“Rodents, above all other pests, are a public health concern as they can cause considerable damage to both residential and business premises. Not only can they damage the structures of both residential and business properties, but they can also significantly affect a business’ reputation,” Zachary Smith, owner of The Pest Dude said. “As temperatures continue to drop, we’re seeing increase in service calls as rats continue looking for somewhere warm to spend the winter. While most of us may associate rats with sewers and holes in the ground, brown rats are very nimble climbers, and can be found in attics and inside walls.”

Smith said homeowners should look out for nests, droppings and gnaw marks.

So how can Georgians avoid this impending invasion? Zachary Smith says:

The Pest Dude has provided these 7 tips on how to prevent or deal with a rat invasion.

1. Seal entry points to your home.

2. Trim all trees at least 3 feet away from the roof line.

3. Check your vents.

4. Clean up debris piles.

5.Clean up rats’ favorite food such as fruits.

6. Introduce natural predators.

7. Try repellents / hazing.