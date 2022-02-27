What is the hardest college to get into in Georgia?

A college education is the single largest investment many Americans will make in their lifetimes. When accounting for interest on student loans and loss of potential income during school, the total cost of a bachelor’s degree can exceed $400,000.

With so much money at stake, it is important to choose the right school. What makes a school a good fit for any given student can depend on a number of factors, including financial aid packages, course offerings, and location, among others. For many, the right school is simply the most selective school they can get into.

A college degree opens up new job opportunities, increases earning potential, and reduces the likelihood of unemployment. But often, the name of the institution printed on the diploma can be as important as the diploma itself. Highly selective colleges and universities are often well regarded worldwide and can help open doors to more job opportunities.

Based on an index of admissions rates and SAT scores, Emory University ranks as the hardest school in Georgia to get into. In the 2020-2021 school year, a reported 19.2% of all 28,211 applicants were admitted. Additionally, the combined median math and critical reading SAT scores among students admitted in fall 2019 was 1445 out of a possible 1600.

Undergraduate enrollment at Emory University totaled 7,010 as of fall 2020. There are a reported nine students for every faculty member at the school, and the average earnings among working students 10 years after enrollment stands at $84,400.

All data used in this story is from the National Center for Education Statistics of the U.S. Department of Education. We only considered predominantly bachelor’s degree-granting colleges and universities with at least 1,000 applicants for the 2020-2021 academic year.