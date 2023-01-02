What is the average commute time in Floyd County?

American commutes are getting longer, with a U.S. Census Bureau report released in 2021 revealing the average one-way commute in 2019 reached a record high of 27.6 minutes. Combined with high gas prices, workers’ daily commutes are increasingly time-consuming and expensive—so much so that some are calling for commutes to count as part of the workday.

Even worse are travel times for “super commuters“—that unlucky 10% of Americans traveling more than one hour each way to punch a clock.

Stacker compiled statistics about the average commute in Floyd County using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Statistics are calculated based on 2020 5-year estimates.

Floyd County has a shorter commute than all of its five neighboring counties, with Bartow County, having the longest commute at 29.3 minutes.

Floyd County commuting by the numbers

– Average commute: 23.7 minutes

— 17.8% lower than state average

— #49 best commute in the state

– Workers with 1+ hour commute: 6.4%

– Workers who drive to work: 91%

— Workers who carpool to work: 10.2%

– Workers who take public transport to work: 0.4%

– Workers who work from home: 4.1%

– Left for work between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.: 14.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 22.0%

Commutes in neighboring counties

#1. Floyd County, GA: 23.7 minutes

#2. Gordon County, GA: 24.0 minutes

#3. Chattooga County, GA: 27.0 minutes

#4. Polk County, GA: 29.2 minutes

#4. Walker County, GA: 29.2 minutes

#6. Bartow County, GA: 29.3 minutes

Counties with the best commute in Georgia

#1. Chattahoochee County: 11.1 minutes

#2. Ben Hill County: 15.0 minutes

#3. Tift County: 18.5 minutes

Counties with the worst commute in Georgia

#1. Paulding County: 39.2 minutes

#2. Jasper County: 35.7 minutes

#3. Meriwether County: 35.5 minutes