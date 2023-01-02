How to dispose of your Christmas tree in Cherokee County

Cherokee County residents can take their Christmas trees to Hobgood Park to be recycled starting Saturday.

Keep Cherokee Beautiful will distribute tree seedlings at Hobgood Park to those participating in the Bring One for the Chipper event happening on Saturday, Jan. 7.

KCB volunteers will be on site in the park’s parking lot located at 6688 Bells Ferry Road in Woodstock from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Keep Cherokee Beautiful is dedicated to all forms of recycling and repurposing,” said the organization’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Preetorius. “Providing a seedling to recycle a Christmas tree is a great way to accomplish both endeavors. Please help us by recycling your tree and planting a new seedling to replenish our natural resources.”

Cherokee Recreation and Parks will be accepting trees beginning Saturday, Jan. 7 through Saturday, Jan. 14. All trees must be free of lights and ornaments and can be dropped off in the parking lot between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. any day of the week.

Trees recycled at the event will be turned into mulch to be reused at the dog park inside of Patriots Park in Acworth.

For additional information about the Bring One for the Chipper event, contact Cherokee Recreation and Parks at 770-479-3277 or for additional information on the KCB program, please visit cherokeega.com/Recycling-Center/Keep-Cherokee-Beautiful or email cleancherokee@gmail.com.