What will the weather in Georgia be like New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?

Will rain put a damper on your New Year’s Eve Plans?

According to the National Weather Service, you may see rain throughout today and tonight. Georgia residents in Northeast Georgia woke to a dense fog this morning, and throughout the state rain fell overnight.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible after noon today and through the evening. Gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain will be possible.

The rain leaves the forecast for New Year’s Day with highs near 69 degrees.

Rain will return Monday.

Additional rounds of thunderstorms are expected from Monday night into Tuesday. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging winds. Extended periods of heavy rain could result in areas of flooding across north and central Georgia.