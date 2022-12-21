Zoo Atlanta closes due to cold weather

The News: Due to unseasonably cold predicted temperatures, Zoo Atlanta will be closed for regular operations on Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23.

If you had tickets: Guests who have purchased Dec. 22 tickets for IllumiNights will be contacted for rescheduling, as the event will be closed. Zoo Atlanta is annually closed every year on Christmas Day.

The Quote: “The safety, well-being, and comfort of the animals are the number-one priorities at Zoo Atlanta. As part of the Zoo’s regular, year-round animal safety protocols, the Animal Care Teams have plans in place for extreme temperatures and weather events,” said zoo spokesperson Rachel Davis.

Behind The Scenes: Preparations for unusual temperatures happen many days in advance. Efforts have been in place throughout this week around the zoo to ensure the comfort and safety of every animal in the population. Each species housed at Zoo Atlanta has its own temperature guidelines dependent upon its native region of origin, and as such, these guidelines vary across animal areas.

Preparations include shifting or moving animals into indoor areas or providing access to supplemental heat, nesting, or burrowing materials, depending upon the needs of the species and individual animals. The Zoo’s Animal Care Teams monitor weather forecasts well in advance, and preparedness protocols exist to ensure that animal safety is always protected.

Animal Care Team members are on grounds even when the Zoo is closed to ensure that all animals are properly cared for and monitored.