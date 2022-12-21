Weather Update: Kemp will declare a state of emergency due to arctic blast

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will declare a State of Emergency across Georgia starting tonight and running through the upcoming cold snap.

While the arctic blast isn’t expected to hit Georgia until overnight Thursday leading into Friday morning, the state of emergency allows the state to get critical supplies such as propane to farms and homes that will need them during the freezing weather.

The primary concerns in the cold temperatures are loss of power and black ice on the roads.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has already begun treating the roads and plans to treat about 21,000 miles of roads throughout the state.

The governor is urging Georgians to be prepared as temperatures drop into the teens with wind chills taking temperatures down below zero. Here are some tips to make sure you are prepared for the cold weather.