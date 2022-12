News broke Saturday that Braves star player Dansby Swanson has reached an agreement with the Chicago Cubs.

Braves fans shared their thoughts on the Marietta native’s accomplishments and his departure from the Braves on social media.

Below are some of the thoughts shared by your neighbors.

A TOUGH ONE: Thank you for your service 🫡 @LieutenantDans7 Your bat, hustle, defense, leadership and interviews will be missed. #Braves pic.twitter.com/bZBXYA9Bfl — Paul Byrd (@PaulByrd36) December 17, 2022

These three things are simultaneously true:



– I love me some Dansby Swanson

– I’m thrilled our boy got his bag

– I’m glad the Braves didn’t give him that contract — Austin Riley’s Rakes™️ (@RileysRakes) December 18, 2022

Dansby Swanson was basically the first prospect that started off the #Braves rebuild through the Jason Heyward —> Shelby Miller trade.



He got called up at Turner Field and gave fans optimism for the future.



That being said…I trust Alex Anthopoulos. — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) December 17, 2022

I guess all that talk about Dansby Swanson wanting to win was smoke, because he's never winning with the Cubs. #Moneytalks — MLoresJr.UST 🌘🌗🌖🌕🌝 (@OrganicGroup) December 17, 2022

Happy for Dansby Swanson. That’s a great deal for him. Now waiting to see what AA does. Also a moment for the Braves Clubhouse Store worker who now has to change all those price tags on Swanson jerseys. — Kyle D (@thomascorange91) December 17, 2022

I need that Dansby Swanson All-Star jersey more than ever now 😮‍💨 — Brendan Carroll (@_brendan94) December 17, 2022