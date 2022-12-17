Atlanta warming center opens as temperatures dip

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced the opening of an emergency warming center in anticipation of frigid temperatures.

The center will open tonight, Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. and will remain open through Sunday at 8 a.m.

The warming center is at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane in Atlanta.

Additionally, the Warming Center will activate Sunday, Dec. 18 from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. Monday.

Transportation will be provided at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor St. in Atlanta with return transportation upon deactivation.