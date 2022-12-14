Church burglary suspect shot after attacking Baldwin County deputy with a hammer

A church burglary suspect was shot by Baldwin County deputies after police say she attacked a deputy with a hammer twice.

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Fiesta Lattina Murphy, from Duquesne, Pennsylvania, was shot and is currently in the hospital. A Baldwin County deputy was injured in the incident.

According to the GBI, preliminary information indicates that on December 13, at 4:52 p.m., Baldwin County deputies responded to a burglary in progress at the Antioch Primitive Baptist Church on Old Monticello Road in Milledgeville.

Deputies entered the church to make sure no one was inside. While the deputies were making sure no one was inside, GBI officials say Murphy attacked one of the deputies with a hammer.

The deputy was hit in the arm with the hammer as he was blocking his head with his arm. The deputies attempted to get Murphy to drop the hammer.

According to the GBI, Murphy tried to attack the deputy a second time. The deputies fired their service weapons, and shot Murphy.

The deputies rendered aid until EMS arrived.

Murphy was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office charged Murphy with Burglary and Arson.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for review.