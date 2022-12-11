Emerson Mayor Al Pallone and his wife Camilla were killed in a deadly car crash in Cherokee County Saturday.

The crash occurred on Knox Bridge Highway Saturday afternoon.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, a Calhoun man has been arrested and charged with DUI in the incident, which resulted in a four car pileup.

Two other victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Emerson City Manager Kevin McBurnett released the following statement on the mayor’s death.

“Dear Emerson Community,

On Saturday our community suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of Mayor Al Pallone and his beloved wife, Millie. Al and Millie have been a staple of the Emerson community for over 40 years.

Al and I began working together in 2008 at city hall. Al was a proven leader serving the citizens of Emerson as a city councilman for 23 years with the last 15 years as Mayor. Millie was always near providing him support, the framework to his strong leadership.

I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of Al and Millie. In addition to working together, Al and I had become good friends and I will miss him. To his family, thank you for sharing him with us. The City of Emerson is a better place because of him.

With heavy heart,

Kevin H. McBurnett”