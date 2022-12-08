Victim in shooting at Cobb County Walmart dies

The victim in Wednesday’s shooting outside a Walmart in Cobb County has died at the hospital. He was only 23 years old.

Police say Eddie Figueroa was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but Figueroa died from his injuries.

According to police, a dispute between two separate groups that knew each other happened outside the automotive center at Walmart and gunshots rang out.

Several persons of interest have been identified, and this incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.