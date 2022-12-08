Light Up Brookhaven rescheduled due to weather

BROOKHAVEN — Brookhaven’s gift-wrapped evening of Christmas magic has been rescheduled, after weather conditions forced the postponement of the Light Up Brookhaven holiday celebration.

Brookhaven will re-launch the holiday season with Light Up Brookhaven on Monday, Dec. 12 in Blackburn Park at 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event will be packed with holiday-themed activities including food, music, and giveaways leading up to the arrival of Santa, once again via the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta helicopter — scheduled to arrive at 6:30 p.m. this year — followed by the lighting of the City’s 40-foot Christmas tree.

Rabbi Brian Glusman and members of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta will also be returning this year to light the City’s Hanukah Menorah and dreidel.

There will be a snow mountain for the young and young at heart to glide down. Other holiday freebies for kids will be given away on a first come, first served basis along with other treats.

“This is by far one of my favorite annual traditions. What a better way to begin the holiday season than joining our friends and neighbors of all faiths to celebrate this time of year,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst.

Food trucks, offering holiday goodies at a nominal cost, include Fair on Wheels, Let’s Taco Bout It, Alcohol Heroes and Frozen Sweets and others.

Explore Brookhaven will also have holiday giveaways on a first come, first served basis and commemorative holiday ornaments at a special price.

Light Up Brookhaven guests are encouraged to bring a toy for the annual Toys for Tots campaign, a holiday staple. Representatives will be there collecting unwrapped toys to help those less fortunate celebrate the season.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is the sponsor for this year’s Light Up Brookhaven event.

Mark your calendars and join your friends and neighbors at Blackburn Park Dec. 12 for holiday memories to warm the coldest of winter days.