Metro Atlanta Christmas Dining Guide

The days are merry and bright this Christmas season, and Atlanta restaurants are spreading cheer with Christmas meals and special hours over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Holiday diners can hang the stockings, put the presents under the tree and then head to a local Atlanta eatery for a special celebration. After gifts are unwrapped on Christmas Day, 10th & Piedmont, Gilbert’s, and Sankranti welcome diners back for a change of pace.

Midtown

5Church Midtown invites guests for festive meals on Christmas Eve. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and reopen from 5-11 p.m., serving its regular menu. Christmas Eve also is the last night to celebrate at the Rooftop Holiday Bar at Virtue Rooftop. Jolly guests will jingle the night away with a selection of holiday-themed cocktails, a menu of light bites from culinary director Rodney Smith Jr., a playlist of holiday tunes and festive décor, and twinkly lights. Drinks from Virtue Rooftop’s full cocktail menu also will be available. The Rooftop Holiday Bar will be open until 11 p.m. on Dec. 24 on a first-come, first-served basis for those 21 years old and over with no cover charge.

10th & Piedmont and Gilbert’s (aka G’s) invite guests to make Christmas memories in Midtown. The upbeat eateries will be open for Christmas Eve brunch from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and dinner from 5-10 p.m. with the bar staying open until midnight. After gifts are unwrapped, guests are invited back for a Sunday Funday Xmas sweater party from 5 p.m.-midnight and again for brunch from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and dinner from 5-10 p.m. on Monday. The bar will stay open until midnight on Monday. Make reservations online.

Buckhead

Guests are invited to share the joy of the season at 5Church Buckhead on Christmas Eve. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and reopen from 5-11 p.m., serving its regular menu.

For a classy night out, guests can head to Aria on Christmas Eve. The Buckhead fine-dining restaurant will be serving a tasting menu and an a la carte menu from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Make reservations online.

A spin on Johnny’s Hideaway’s dance floor is just what Santa ordered on Christmas Eve. Johnny’s is open regular hours on Dec. 24 for guests needing to break into the holiday hustle.

Guests can eat, drink and gear up for the festivities ahead at Postino WineCafe. The Buckhead eatery will be open until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve serving its full menu of wine and cocktails along with bruschetta and charcuterie boards and “Snacky Things” such as meatballs and goat cheese, crispy cauliflower, and smoked salmon.

Westside

Your 3rd Spot, the new vibe-forward social dining experience in The Works development on Atlanta’s Upper Westside, invites guests to eat, drink, play and make new friends on Christmas Eve. Guests can make new connections and strengthen existing ones with the Match & Connect™ social meetup platform while enjoying more than 70 social games, upscale small plates, and craft beverages. Follow Your 3rd Spot on Instagram or Facebook for holiday hours.

Marietta

Cozy Coop in Marietta, an innovative fast-food restaurant that celebrates authentic Southern flavors, will be open for Christmas Eve from 10:30 a.m-10 p.m. Diners can calm the hectic pace of the day while dining on mouthwatering fried chicken, chicken tenders, crispy chicken sandwich, baby-back pork ribs and sides such as mac and cheese, collard greens, candied yams, crispy okra, French fries, coleslaw, and cornbread. For those feeding a crowd, Cozy Coop specializes in large orders. Its catering menu features large trays of fried chicken, ribs, chicken tenders, sides, cornbread, and biscuits. Guests can place catering orders at least one hour in advance by calling 770-485-2503.

Alpharetta/Johns Creek

Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar in Alpharetta is open on Christmas Eve serving its regular menu of seasonal, chef-driven dishes for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Make reservations online.

Sankranti in Johns Creek will be open during normal hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Guests are invited to relish in the holidays with Sankranti’s irresistible menu of Indian cuisine.

Multiple Locations

All locations of HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern—Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Halcyon, and Atlantic Station—are open on Christmas Eve serving their regular menus for brunch and dinner. Reservations can be made at www.hobnobatlanta.com.

NaanStop in Atlantic Station will be open regular hours of 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Christmas Eve serving its mouthwatering menu of naan wraps, rice bowls and fresh salads, and more. Weary shoppers can take a pause from the hustle and bustle and snuggle up near the fire pit or under the patio heaters to savor a hot chai tea brewed with milk, cinnamon, and cardamom. Guests are encouraged to park in the parking garage (two hours free). Follow the signs for Publix, and park near elevator #5.

Rreal Tacos in Midtown and West Midtown will be open regular hours of 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Taco fans craving an authentic, high-energy Mexican street food experience can stop in for the eatery’s menu of tacos and other specialties from Mexico’s various regions. Taco highlights include asada from northeastern Monterrey, birria barbacoa from Guadalajara, and taco al pastor, one of Mexico City’s signature tacos—all complemented by a variety of desserts, sides, and refreshing margaritas.

For visions of chicken wings dancing in their heads, guests can head to Taco Mac on Christmas Eve. Georgia’s favorite neighborhood sports bar will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. serving fresh, never frozen, locally sourced chicken wings along with the most craft beers on draft and ultimate sports viewing at every location.

Guests are invited to put their own “twist” on the Christmas Eve meal at Twisted Kitchen. All locations—Midtown, Smyrna, and Marietta—will be open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. At Twisted Kitchen, guests start by choosing a pasta, salad, or wrap and then add ingredients from a kitchen full of fresh meats, cheeses, vegetables, and sauces.

Out of Town

Milton’s Cuisine and Cocktails, located in the Monte Vista Hotel in Black Mountain, North Carolina, will be holding an intimate candlelight Christmas Eve dinner from 5-9 p.m. The elevated four-course prix-fixe menu is $60 a person. Reservations are required and can be booked online. The restaurant also will be open on Christmas Day for a festive dining experience from 3-8 p.m. The meal is $65 for adults and $29 for children 12 and under, excluding tax and gratuity. Reservations for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day can be made online. Menus for both dinners will be released soon.