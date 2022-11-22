DeKalb Police kill man who opened fire on officers

LITHONIA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into a police shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on November 21, 2022.

One man was shot and killed during the shooting and one officer sustained minor injuries.

According to the GBI, preliminary information indicates that at 8:28 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a homicide that just happened in the area of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia.

As officers were searching for the subject involved in the homicide, they encountered a man armed with a rifle less than a mile away at the Shell Gas Station, 6470 Covington Highway in Lithonia.

According to the GBI, the man began shooting at officers, damaging several patrol vehicles and a civilian’s vehicle. Several police officers returned fire, shooting the man, who died at the scene.

The man’s ID will be released by police pending next of kin notification.

The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation and once complete, will be turned over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.