Clayton County shelter-in-place order lifted, suspect in custody

Update: According to the Clayton County Police Department, Jerimiah Rose, who was involved in a SWAT standoff over the weekend, was arrested without incident Monday.

The shelter-in-place order for the area near the Home Depot in Lovejoy has been lifted.

Police say they found two guns on Rose at the time of his arrest.

The original story is below.

LOVEJOY — Clayton County residents in the area of Walden Landing Apartments, Madison Heights Apartments, and the Home Depot in Lovejoy have been asked by police to shelter-in-place.

Gunfire was heard in the area.

The order comes just a day after a selter-in-place order was given for a dangerous suspect involved in a SWAT standoff on Tara Glynn Drive in Hampton.

Police have not said if today’s shelter-in-place order is related.

