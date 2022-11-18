Mercier Orchards cleans up after fire destroys barn and equipment

Workers at Mercier Orchards are cleaning up after a fire broke out in a barn on the property Monday, destroying a barn filled with equipment.

The barn was also home to two new tractors.

According to officials at Mercier, the fire was caused by an equipment malfunction that happened in the process of winterizing the orchard.

There was no damage to the market and it remains open.

“We are thankful that no one was harmed in the fire. All the equipment can be replaced, but our people cannot,” management said in a Facebook post.