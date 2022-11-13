Atlanta opens warming center as cold snap moves through Georgia

The City of Atlanta announced the opening of an emergency warming center in anticipation of frigid temperatures.

The center will open tonight at 8 p.m. and will remain open through Monday, Nov. 14, at 8:30 a.m.

The warming center is at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane in Atlanta.

Transportation will be provided at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor St. in Atlanta, with return transportation upon deactivation.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for portions of north Georgia overnight. The freeze watch remains in effect Monday morning for portions of north Georgia.

There is a slight chance for a light wintry mix across the northeast Georgia mountains Tuesday morning, but little to no impacts or accumulation of ice or snow are expected at this time.

The low tonight is expected to be about 35 degrees.