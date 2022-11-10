Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Nicole updates and closures

Below you will find live updates and closure information related to Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact on Georgia. Check this page frequently for the latest information.

Photos of flooding in Brunswick

Flooding in Downtown Brunswick

The streets of Downtown Brunswick are flooded today from the impact of Hurricane Nicole. Below is a video of the flooding.

Chance for tornadoes on Friday decreases

According to Evans County Emergency Management, while not much has changed in the forecast for Tropical Storm Nicole, there has been a slight decrease in the chances of tornadoes on Friday.

The greatest chance for tornadoes will be this evening and into tonight. We could see some tropical storm force gusts that are associated with rain bands. Residents in South and Coastal Georgia should expect 1 to 4 inches of rain over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Residents of North Georgia should also expect heavy rain and wind gusts.

City of Brunswick offices will remain open Thursday

City offices in Brunswick will remain open for business as usual on Thursday, with the exception of the Municipal Court. City offices will be closed in honor of Veterans Day on Friday.

Glynn County Schools closed Thursday

Due to predicted inclement weather, Glynn County schools will be closed on Thursday.

Schools are scheduled to be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. All extra curricular activities will go on as planned for Friday unless notified of changes.

Liberty County government offices closed

All Liberty County offices will be closed on Thursday due to the expected impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole.

County offices will also be closed on Friday for Veterans Day.

All county offices will reopen at their normal times on Monday.