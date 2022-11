There were no winners in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The jackpot, which was estimated at $1.6 billion Saturday night now grows to about $1.9 billion. The next drawing is scheduled for Monday night.

The jackpot is a record-breaker and is the largest lottery prize in history.

The winning numbers Saturday were 28-45-53-56-69, and the Powerball number was 20.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was August 3.