More than 2.5 million Georgians voted early

Early voting in Georgia ended Friday and the turnout exceeded expectations, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

Voters shattered the 2.5 million mark for ballots cast prior to Election Day. As of Saturday morning, Georgia’s record breaking early turnout concluded with more than 2.2 million voters casting their ballot during early voting, with 231,063 showing up on Friday, Nov. 4.

Friday’s in-person total was 6% higher than the final day of early voting in the 2020 Presidential election.

Georgia has had record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018.

Early voting in this election far exceeded the total from 2018, which saw 1.8 million voters cast their ballots and was within striking distance of the 2.6 million who cast their ballot early in 2020.

“Georgia voters came out in near Presidential-level numbers,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “County election directors handled that demand with the utmost professionalism. They navigated a whole host of challenges and executed seamlessly. They deserve our highest praise.”

As of Friday, more than 75% of absentee ballots have been returned to county election offices. Voters have until 7 p.m. on Election Day to return their ballots. Voters should check My Voter Page or their county website for information on in-person return options.

Voters who did not cast a ballot during early voting are encouraged to check My Voter Page for the most up-to-date Election Day information.

Turnout Numbers Through 11/4/2022:

Total Turnout: 2,504,956

Early In-Person: 2,288,889

Absentee: 216,067

New Turnout Since Previous Day: 239,298

Early In-Person Since Previous Day: 231,063

Absentee Since Previous Day: 8,235

Note: turnout statistics are reconciled throughout the day and daily updates will not always reflect reported totals from previous day.

Turnout Through Same Day in 2020:

Early In-Person: 2,697,822

Turnout Through Same Day in 2018:

Early In-Person: 1,890,364