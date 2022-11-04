Don’t forget to set your clocks back Saturday night

Now that Halloween is behind us and November has arrived, it is time to return to standard time.

That means it is time to set your clocks back before you go to bed Saturday. The time change technically goes into effect at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Georgia’s many fire departments would also like to remind you to go ahead and test those smoke detectors like you’re supposed to do each month.

You may recall that last year the Georgia state legislature voted to end these time changes last year. So, what happened?

The law passed by Georgia lawmakers would have locked the state permanently in Daylight Saving Time. However, federal law prohibits states from staying on Daylight Saving Time permanently.

An act of Congress would be required to make the law effective. Earlier this year, the Senate passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, but the House hasn’t picked the bill up.