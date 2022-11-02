Meet Atlanta’s new police chief Darin Schierbaum

ATLANTA — Following a national recruitment, Mayor Andre Dickens is appointing Darin Schierbaum as Atlanta’s Chief of Police.

Schierbaum has served in an interim capacity since the previous chief, Rodney Bryant, retired in June.

“Chief Schierbaum shares my vision for public safety in Atlanta,” Dickens said. “He has earned my trust, the respect of our community, and the support of the women and men of the Atlanta Police Department. A proponent of 21st Century Policing, Chief Schierbaum will continue building deep ties between the Atlanta police and the community they serve.”

As the 26th Chief of Police, Schierbaum will head the largest law enforcement agency in Georgia, a department he has served for 20 years.

“I thank Mayor Dickens for the opportunity to serve this city and the incredible men and women of the Atlanta Police Department,” Schierbaum said. “Atlanta is the city I love, where I have made my home for the last 20 years. I can think of no greater privilege than to continue being able to serve the residents of this great city alongside the civilian and sworn personnel who serve in a Constitutional, committed, competent and compassionate manner every single day. We will continue to aggressively target gangs, drugs and illegal guns in our city, while also deepening the bonds of trust and service between the force and the community.”

Schierbaum joined the Atlanta Police Department in 2002 after 10 years with the Johnson County, Illinois Sheriff’s Department.

Schierbaum graduated as valedictorian of the Atlanta Police Department Academy Class 180 and began his service as a Beat Officer in Zone 5 in Midtown Atlanta. During his service, he has held a variety of roles across the city as he advanced in rank. That includes stints commanding the Community Liaison Unit, the LGBT Liaison Unit, the Hispanic Liaison Unit and the Graffiti Abatement Unit.

He has also overseen training of officers, including implementation of recommendation from the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing.

He has collaborated with regional and Federal law enforcement partners to combat gangs and drugs in Atlanta.

In his time as Section Commander of Zone 5, he oversaw the public safety of major events including the 2018 College Football National Championship Game, the 2018 Major League Soccer Cup and Super Bowl LIII.

