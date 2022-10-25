Severe storms possible for North Georgia and West Georgia tonight

Severe storms are possible tonight throughout North and Western Georgia tonight as isolated storms move through the area late this evening and into the overnight hours.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a marginal risk of some of these storms becoming severe and producing damaging wind gusts.

Weather service officials say that while the threat is marginal, they cannot rule out the risk of tornadoes.

Tomorrow, there will be a 30% chance of showers before 7 a.m. The rest of the day will be sunny with a high near 75.