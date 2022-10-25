Doorbell video shows man trying to break into Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police investigators are asking for your help identifying a man caught on a doorbell video attempting to break into a home in the Kirkwood area.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, on Sept. 24 the suspect kicked the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road in an apparent burglary attempt.

According to the homeowner, this suspect had been on the property on a previous date and had been looking through the windows of the home.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, previous criminal incidents, and/or gang activity, please contact Crime Stoppers.

Police are reminding residents that information in this case is preliminary in nature and can change as the investigation progress and new information comes to light.

You can watch the doorbell video below.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Case Number: 222670512