Georgia voters shatter presidential election turnout numbers for early voting

For the second time in a week, Georgia voters shattered the early voting turnout numbers of the presidential election during the midterm early voting period.

Historically, far fewer voters go the polls during midterm elections than presidential elections.

Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on the first Saturday of early voting. As of Sunday morning, 740,000 Georgia voters had cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with a whopping 79,682 showing up on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Saturday’s total marks an astounding 159% increase from day six of 2018 midterm Early Voting and shattered the turnout record of day six of Early Voting in the 2020 Presidential election by 20%.

Georgia has had record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018.

Totals have remained within striking distance of the 2020 Presidential election turnout, and have shattered previous midterm turnout records by 50% or greater during every day of early voting this week.

“Early Voting is strong because Georgia’s Voter Registration system is strong,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Every eligible Georgian who wants to be registered to vote is registered to vote. Georgians have taken advantage of Automatic Voter Registration at the DDS, online, and kept up with their status on My Voter Page.”

Reports of long lines were rare, with some lines in the metro areas being reported. No substantial delays were reported yesterday. Early Voting turnout is expected to increase during the last week of Early Voting, and voters are encouraged to take advantage of next Saturday’s mandatory Early Voting day. To find Early Voting locations and hours in your county, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

Turnout Numbers Through 10/22/2022:

Total Turnout: 816,862

Early In-Person: 740,615

Absentee: 76,247

New Turnout Since Previous Day: 84,135

Early In-Person Since Previous Day: 79,682

Absentee Since Previous Day: 4,453

Note: turnout statistics are reconciled throughout the day and daily updates will not always reflect reported totals from previous day.

Turnout Through Same Day in 2020:

Early In-Person: 812,167

Turnout Through Same Day in 2018:

Early In-Person: 428,413

More information can be found on the Secretary of State’s Data Hub: Data Hub – 2022 General Election | Georgia Secretary of State (ga.gov).