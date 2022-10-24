Florida man arrested in shooting at Georgia bar

The News: A 42-year-old Florida man was arrested in connection with a shooting at a bar in Cordele.

The Arrest: On Sunday, GBI agents arrested Bryant Lamar Collins on four counts of aggravated assault related to a shooting at the 16 East Bar and Grill in Cordele.

The Crime: On October 22, 2022, at 10:30 p.m., the Cordele Police Department was called to a shooting at the 16 East Bar and Grill. When officers arrived, they found a chaotic scene with multiple gunshot victims.

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Georgia State Patrol also responded to the call, along with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Crisp County EMS.

Responding officers provided first aid to the victims and began to receive information regarding the description of the shooter.

Police quickly identified Collins as the suspect, and he was quickly taken into custody.

The Victims: A total of four adult victims were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital by EMS. Three of the victims remain hospitalized and one was treated and released.

Know something?: Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or non-emergency 911 at (229) 276-2690 or the GBI Americus Office at 229.931.2439. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Cordele District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.