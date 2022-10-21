Lane closures this weekend on I-75 between the 17th Street Bridge to the Cobb County line

Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will close lanes on I-75 between the 17th Street Bridge in midtown Atlanta, Fulton County to the Chattahoochee River bridge and the Cobb County line this weekend.

The lane closures are part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county. The resurfacing work will repair the deteriorating condition of the roadway and provide a smoother ride for drivers.

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, these are the scheduled closures for this weekend:

One right lane and right shoulder lane will be closed on I-75 northbound and southbound between Moores Mill Road and Mount Paran Road from 9 p.m. each weekend night beginning on Friday, Oct. 21 until 5 a.m. the following mornings

The I-75 southbound exit ramp to Moores Mill Road will be closed to traffic on Friday, Oct. 21 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Saturday morning. Traffic approaching this ramp closure will be detoured to continue on I-75 southbound to Howell Mill Road, then return on I-75 northbound to access Moores Mil Road.

The I-75 northbound exit ramp to Moores Mill Road will be closed to traffic on Sunday, October 23, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday morning Traffic approaching this ramp closure will be detoured to continue on I-75 northbound to Northside Parkway/West Paces Ferry Road, then return on I-75 southbound to access Moores Mill Road.



On-site signage will alert drivers of these closures and detour in advance. These closures will help ensure safety for workers and drivers as work crews mill and pave the roadway. This $25.8 million project is scheduled for completion in spring 2023.

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road. Call 511, visit 511ga.org or download the 511GA app for Apple or Android for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.