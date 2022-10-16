How to watch the debate between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams Monday night

An already contentious race for the Georgia governor’s seat could heat up even more Monday night when Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams take the debate stage for the first time in this campaign.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. Monday.

If you are planning to watch the debate on broadcast TV instead of streaming, the debate will air live on GPB.

If you are planning to stream the debate live, you can watch it on GPB.org or on The Atlanta Press Club Facebook page.

The gubernatorial race is not the only race to feature a debate. The Atlanta Press Club will be hosting a debate for each statewide office Sunday through Tuesday. You can watch those debates on The Atlanta Press Club Facebook page as well.